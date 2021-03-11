US Markets

Euro zone bond yields drop as ECB says will raise PEPP buying

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID W CERNY

Euro zone bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the ECB said it would conduct emergency bond purchases at a significantly higher pace over the next quarter to combat a recent rise in bond yields.

March 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the ECB said it would conduct emergency bond purchases at a significantly higher pace over the next quarter to combat a recent rise in bond yields.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, extended its fall and was down 4 basis points at 1255 GMT to its lowest in over a week at -0.36%.

Benchmark 10-year yields in Italy -- among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB bond purchases -- fell 7 basis points to 0.62%, the lowest in over two weeks.

The euro lost some of its gains from earlier in the session, dipping as low as $1.1942 after the announcement, from around $1.1957 before.

Euro zone banks accelerated their losses sharply following the statement, trading down 1.3% and hitting their lowest level of the session. (Reporting by the London Markets Team, writing by Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Tom Arnold) ((Yoruk.Bahceli@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7571; Reuters Messaging: yoruk.bahceli@thomsonreuters.com)) Keywords: EUROZONE MARKETS/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular