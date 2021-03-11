Euro zone bond yields drop as ECB says will raise PEPP buying

March 11 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields tumbled on Thursday after the ECB said it would conduct emergency bond purchases at a significantly higher pace over the next quarter to combat a recent rise in bond yields.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the region, extended its fall and was down 4 basis points at 1255 GMT to its lowest in over a week at -0.36%.

Benchmark 10-year yields in Italy -- among the biggest beneficiaries of ECB bond purchases -- fell 7 basis points to 0.62%, the lowest in over two weeks.

The euro lost some of its gains from earlier in the session, dipping as low as $1.1942 after the announcement, from around $1.1957 before.

Euro zone banks accelerated their losses sharply following the statement, trading down 1.3% and hitting their lowest level of the session.

