Euro zone bond yields drop ahead of Powell testimony

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone borrowing costs dropped after short-dated government bond yields hit their highest levels in over a decade, as investors await Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony later in the session.

Powell's speech, due at 1500 GMT, might shape expectations for U.S. monetary policy ahead of the FOMC meeting on 21-22 March, after Fed officials sent some dovish signals.

Powell, in early February, said confidently a "disinflationary process" had begun, showing a "gratifying" corner had been turned even as he pledged the central bank's fight against rising prices was not over.

Atlanta Federal Reserve President Raphael Bostic said last week the Fed should stick with "steady" quarter-point rate increases to limit economic risks.

Germany's 2-year government bond yield DE2YT=RR, most sensitive to changes in policy rates expectations, dropped 4.5 bps to 3.26%. It briefly hit its highest since October 2008 at 3.319% earlier in the session.

Italy's 2-year yield IT2YT=RR dropped 10 bps to 3.776, after briefly hitting its highest since 2012 at 3.892%.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the bloc's benchmark, dropped 7 bps to 2.659%.

Market participants have kept upgrading their expectations about the European Central Bank policy rate peak.

Citigroup expects the ECB to push its policy rates to about 4% by July.

"This policy is more likely to result in (voluntary) overtightening of rates followed by a correction than to a long plateau," a Citi research note said.

December 2023 ECB euro short-term rate forward was at 3.96% EUESTECBF=ICAP, implying expectations for a depo rate at around 4.06% by year-end.

Nomura economists raised their terminal depo rate forecast from 3.50%, a view they had held since October 2022, to 4.25%.

"We continue to see eventual cuts but have pushed the timing of the first cut back to Q4 2024," a Nomura research note said. "We expect the ECB to lower rates back to 2.75% by mid-2025."

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR fell 11 bps to 4.443%, with the spread between Italian and German yields DE10IT10=RR tightening to 177 bps.

Austrian central bank chief Robert Holzmann advocated on Monday four ECB steps that would take the deposit rate to 4.5%, boosting bond yields.

"His opinion that rates are only restrictive above 4% is probably a minority view in the council, yet €STR-forwards edged higher, pricing the terminal rate now almost at 4.1%," said Commerzbank rate strategist Hauke Siemben.

ECB president Christine Lagarde said the day before a 50 bps hike in March was "very, very likely".

"The ECB doesn't have a ceiling, but an inflation target of 2%," she said when asked about the central bank raising rates to 4% or above and a possible ECB ceiling to rate hikes.

Inflation expectations among euro zone consumers dropped in January, but expectations for wage growth continued to rise, an ECB Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

