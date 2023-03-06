Euro zone bond yields drop ahead of Fed Powell testimony

March 06, 2023 — 02:25 am EST

Written by Stefano Rebaudo for Reuters ->

March 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Monday as market focus shifted to the U.S. ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony on Tuesday and job data on Friday.

China set a modest target for growth this year, triggering expectations for a possible adverse impact on the bloc's economy and reviving some hopes about a potential slowdown in the pace of European Central Bank rate hikes.

Italy's 10-year bond yield IT10YT=RR fell as much as 10.5 bps to 4.44%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR tightening to 177 bps.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR dropped 6 bps to 2.656%.

Reuters
