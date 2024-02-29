News & Insights

Euro zone bond yields drop after US PCE inflation cools

Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

February 29, 2024 — 11:07 am EST

Written by Harry Robertson and Samuel Indyk for Reuters ->

By Harry Robertson and Samuel Indyk

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Thursday after data showed U.S. inflation cooled in January and jobless claims rose last week, bolstering investors' expectations that central banks will cut interest rates relatively sharply this year.

Germany's 10-year yield DE10YT=RR, the euro area's benchmark, was last down 5 basis points (bps) at 2.412%, having traded 4 bps higher at 2.497% before the U.S. data.

The benchmark yield earlier touched 2.513%, its highest level since Nov. 28, after data showed month-on-month regional German inflation remained relatively strong in February.

Data on Thursday showed that U.S. personal consumption expenditures index (PCE) rose 2.4% year-on-year in January, down from 2.6% in December. Investors watch the PCE figure closely as it is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge.

Month-on-month, the measure ticked up slightly to 0.3% from 0.1%, in line with economists' expectations.

"Ultimately the report was largely in line with economist estimates, which was seen a relief for investors who were concerned about the potential for hotter than expected inflation to start the year," Sam Millette, director of fixed income for U.S.-based Commonwealth Financial Network, said.

Germany's two-year yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was down 3 bps at 2.894%. It had traded around 4 bps higher at 2.965% previously.

Separate figures showed that weekly U.S. jobless claims rose to 215,000 last week from 202,000 the week before.

U.S. 10-year bond yields also fell and were last down around 5 bps. Euro zone yields have been highly sensitive to U.S. economic data in recent months as investors expect the Fed and European Central Bank to cut interest rates at around the same time.

French numbers released earlier in the day showed inflation slowed slightly less than expected, to 3.1%, in February, down from 3.4% the month before. Spanish data showed EU-harmonised inflation falling to 2.9% as expected.

The euro-zone figure for February will be released on Friday.

"If you look at the January numbers, the monthly increases were quite high and if that's the case again in February it will challenge the narrative of gradually falling inflation," said Anders Svendsen, chief analyst at Nordea.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone's more indebted countries, was last down 4 bps at 3.852%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson and Samuel Indyk Editing by Keith Weir, Christina Fincher, Andrew Heavens and Tomasz Janowski)

((Harry.Robertson@thomsonreuters.com; Samuel.Indyk@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.