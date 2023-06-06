Euro zone bond yields drop after ECB inflation survey

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell on Tuesday after a European Central Bank survey showed consumers had lowered their inflation expectations.

Median forecasts for inflation over the next 12 months fell to 4.1% in April from 5.0% in March, while for three years ahead, they dropped to 2.5% from 2.9%, the ECB said, based on a monthly survey in the euro zone's biggest countries.

Government bonds were struggling for direction before the ECB survey on Tuesday as mixed signals about future interest rate hikes kept prices locked in their recent range.

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in April, data showed on Tuesday, fuelling expectations that the tightening cycle might end soon.

Hawkish Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot acknowledged on Tuesday that monetary policy has started to work, adding that rate hikes must be done step by step.

A day earlier, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel, another hawk, said the ECB needs several more rate hikes and it is not certain that rates could peak this summer, although last week's data showed inflation had eased more than expected.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro area benchmark, fell 3.5 bps to 2.34%. It was around 2.5% before inflation data from euro zone countries was released starting from Monday last week.

ECB euro short-term rate (ESTR) forwards EUESTECBF=ICAP priced in a deposit rate peaking slightly above 3.75% by September.

Analysts have mixed views, with forecasts ranging from just one more 25 bp rate hike to several increases which could lift the depo rate above 4%.

Investors will likely stay on the sidelines ahead of next week's policy meetings on both sides of the Atlantic, watching if the Federal Reserve will pause its tightening cycle.

Fed officials seem ready to end the U.S. central bank's run of 10 straight rate increases later this month while leaving the door open to a future rise in borrowing costs.

While there is a large consensus about two rate hikes in June and July in the euro area and a possible pause from September, investors will focus on President Christine Lagarde's remarks after the ECB meeting and whether she will reiterate that there is "more ground to cover".

Italian bonds underperformed their peers after outperforming in the last few days, with the 10-year yield IT10YT=RR rising 6 bps to 4.11%.

The gap between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR widened to 174 bps after briefly hitting its tightest level in a year in early trade on Monday at 160 bps.

Fitch will review Greece's credit rating on Friday. Some analysts said an investment grade rating is not in market prices yet.

Greece's 10-year government bond yield GR10YT=RR fell 5.5 bps to 3.71%. The spread between Greek and German 10-year yields DE10GR10=RR was at 134 bps after hitting its lowest since end-October 2021 at 119.6 early on Monday, with expectations for policies supporting economic growth and debt reduction after a recent election.

Citi analysts forecast a 10 bp spread tightening in case of a change of rating outlook to positive and of 20-25 bps in case of an upgrade to investment grade.

