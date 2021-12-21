Euro zone bond yields drift higher, spotlight on Omicron

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Borrowing costs in the euro area drifted higher on Tuesday as world stock markets bounced back, although investors were generally waiting to see how the fast-spreading Omicron coronavirus variant will impact the global economy.

Stocks took a hit on Monday amid unease over Omicron and after a key policy bill of U.S. President Joe Biden suffered a setback.

European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said on Tuesday inflation in the currency bloc could stay elevated for even longer than the ECB anticipates.

The hawkish comments may have added to upward pressure on yields, with Germany's 10-year bond yield up 2.5 basis points (bps) at -0.37%, up from Monday's almost 2-week lows near around -0.40%. Italy's 10-year bond yield was almost 6 bps higher on the day at 0.99% IT10YT=RR.

Analysts stressed that trading conditions were thin ahead of the year-end, exacerbating price movements.

A reluctance to start fresh trades in this environment and a perception that the recent bond rally has gone far enough may help explain why safe-haven U.S. and European government bonds have failed to get a significant boost amid rising unease over Omicron.

German 10-year bond yields fell 25 bps and U.S. peers dipped 10 bps in November US10YT=RR.

"The way bond markets are priced now, it's not providing a great shelter. It's not a great flight to safety trade because what are you really getting paid?" said Craig Brothers, head of fixed income at Bel Air Investment Advisors.

"I could see that equity money sells and goes to cash, there's not much upside to bonds, but there is downside to bonds."

New Zealand on Tuesday delayed the planned reopening of its international border. In recent days, South Korea, the Netherlands, Germany and Ireland have reimposed partial or full lockdowns or other measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Commerzbank head of rates Christoph Rieger said what could become more relevant to euro area bond markets was how U.S. COVID dynamics play out.

Omicron has become dominant in the United States with lightning speed, and claimed the life on Monday of an unvaccinated man in Texas.

"Together with the rejection of Biden's stimulus package in Congress, this (Omicron) could dent macro sentiment at the start of the year, while the market is still pricing in more than one rate hike by June," he said.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a moderate Democrat who is key to Biden's hopes of passing a $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, said on Sunday he would not support the package.

Commerzbank's Rieger noted that with the ECB wrapping up this year's bond purchases on Tuesday, euro zone bond trading could turn even more erratic.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe, editing by Ed Osmond and Bernadette Baum)

