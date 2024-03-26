News & Insights

Euro zone bond yields dip, with inflation in focus

March 26, 2024 — 03:33 am EDT

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 26 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields fell slightly on Tuesday as investors waited for the first readings of March inflation data from the bloc and for U.S. price figures on Friday.

** Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last down 1 basis point (bp) at 2.361%. Yields move inversely to prices.

** Euro zone yields have fallen over the last week as central banks have talked more warmly about rate cuts, and after the Swiss National Bank lowered borrowing costs.

** Spain and France are among the euro zone economies to publish preliminary March inflation data this week. But the big event will be the U.S. PCE inflation reading on Friday.

** Germany's two-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to European Central Bank rate expectations, was last 2 bps lower at 2.853%.

** Italy's 10-year bond yield was 1 bp lower at 3.685% IT10YT=RR, with the closely watched gap to Germany's 10-year yield at 131 bps DE10IT10=RR.

** Yields remain higher for the year, as economies and inflation have been somewhat slower to cool than initially expected.

