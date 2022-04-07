Euro zone bond yields dip, focus on French auction, ECB minutes

By Yoruk Bahceli

April 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields edged lower on Thursday as markets focused on central bank signals and an auction of French debt ahead of a first-round presidential vote on the weekend.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's March meeting minutes showed on Wednesday that officials "generally agreed" in mid-March to trim $60 billion per month from the U.S. central bank's Treasury holdings and $35 billion from its holdings of mortgage-backed securities, in line with analysts' expectations.

After a mixed response on Wednesday, U.S. Treasury yields were lower in London trade on Thursday.

Euro zone bond yields were also lower. By 1014 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 1 basis point to 0.63%,after rising 4 bps on Wednesday.DE10YT=RR

Among Southern European bond yields, Italy's 10-year yield was down 4 bps after rising 6 bps on Wednesday. IT10YT=RR

"I think it's markets being a little bit underwhelmed on the Fed minutes. A lot of that was in the price already after Brainard spoke. I think that's coming into euro rates as well, probably seeing a similar pattern around the ECB accounts," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

Yields had already moved significantly higher on Wednesday after Fed policymaker Lael Brainard said she expected a rapid balance sheet runoff.

Investors will watch the European Central Bank's March meeting minutes later in the session. But with markets pricing in 60 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end, analysts don't expect the minutes to have a major impact. IRPR

Focus was also on a French debt auction, which raised 11.499 billion euros from the re-opening of bonds due 2032 and 2072 and a new bond due 2038.

Demand relative to the amount raised was similar to the previous auctions of the same 10 and 50-year bond.

"The results were fairly average to us, so given the circumstances and the risk events we've got ahead, it's a reasonable enough result," McCallum at Mizuho said.

"You could have had dealers who want to add some inventory if clients are looking to buy at a later stage, maybe after the election," he added.

Markets have this week started to acknowledge the possibility of far-right candidate Marine Le Pen winning this month's presidential elections against incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

That sent benchmark French 10-year yields to the highest since 2015 earlier this week and the debt underperformed other peers in the bloc. <FR10YT=RR> DE10FR10=RR

Spain also raised 5.57 billion euros in an auction of bonds due 2027, 2029, 2032 and an inflation-linked bond due 2033.

