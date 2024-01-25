News & Insights

Euro zone bond yields dip, euro steady after ECB holds rates

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

January 25, 2024 — 08:18 am EST

Written by Harry Robertson for Reuters ->

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Thursday and the euro was steady after the European Central Bank held interest rates at 4% and noted underlying inflation had continued to fall.

Investor attention will now turn to President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 1345 GMT for any signals on when borrowing costs might start falling.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last up 1.5 basis points (bps) at 2.349%. It traded around 3 bps higher at 2.36% before the ECB announcement.

The euro EUR=EBS was unchanged at $1.089. Equities were also little changed, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX down 0.34%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.