Euro zone bond yields dip, euro steady after ECB holds rates

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Thursday and the euro was steady after the European Central Bank held interest rates at 4% and noted underlying inflation had continued to fall.

Investor attention will now turn to President Christine Lagarde's press conference at 1345 GMT for any signals on when borrowing costs might start falling.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was last up 1.5 basis points (bps) at 2.349%. It traded around 3 bps higher at 2.36% before the ECB announcement.

The euro EUR=EBS was unchanged at $1.089. Equities were also little changed, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX down 0.34%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

