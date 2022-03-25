Euro zone bond yields dip as market takes stock of sell-off

By 1134 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield was down 2 bps 0.51%, after rising 5 bps on Thursday.

Other 10-year yields were 3-4 bps lower. IT10YT=RR, NL10YT=RR, FR10YT=RR

"What we've had this week is some evidence building that - I can't say we are fully priced - but we are moving towards being more adequately priced rather than underpriced in terms of pricing in the much more hawkish reaction from central banks," said Peter Chatwell, head of multi-asset strategy at Mizuho.

"We'd need quite a big change in macro data on the inflation side to really move the needle and get markets selling off again."

Analysts at Rabobank said an agreement for the United States to supply the European Union with more U.S. liquefied natural gas may also be pulling bond yields lower on Friday.

German business morale data from the Ifo institute came in far lower than a Reuters poll expected, driven by worsening supply chain issues resulting from high petrol prices and driver shortages

The data had little impact on bond markets, following PMI data on Thursday showing euro zone business activity was stronger than expected in March, although prices rose at a record pace and business optimism came under a severe dent.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations fell to 2.18% from over 2.20% on Thursday. EUIL5YF5Y=R

Germany's economy minister on Friday said it could take until summer of 2024 for Europe's largest economy to no longer be reliant on Russian gas.

That "reduces some of the risk they may cut the reliance on Russian energy (immediately) and have another spike in energy prices as a result, so actually it does reduce some of the inflation pressure that is there as a risk factor," Chatwell at Mizuho said.

The European Central Bank would consider extending its money-printing programme beyond this summer if the euro zone economy fell into a "deep recession", ECB board member Isabel Schnabel, the most hawkish of the ECB's six board members, said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Barbara Lewis and Angus MacSwan)

