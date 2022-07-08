Euro zone bond yields dip ahead of U.S. jobs data

By 1010 GMT, Germany's 10-year yield, was down 3 basis points to 1.26%. Moves were relatively modest compared to its 13 bps rise on Thursday, the biggest daily move since March 2020. DE10YT=RR

"Looking through the fog of volatility, the overall picture remains one of peaks in both nominal and real bond yields,” said Arne Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group.

Germany's 10-year yield had risen as high as 1.92% in mid-June before recession fears grew in focus, while it's real, inflation-adjusted yield is at -0.77%, down from -0.37%. <DE10YIL=RR>

A key market-gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations dropped to the lowest since March at just over the ECB's 2% inflation target. EUIL5YF5Y=R

Italy's 10-year yield dropped 8 bps to 3.29%, keeping the closely-watched spread over Germany to 203 bps.

It had widened for part of the session on Thursday after a Bloomberg News report suggested that policymakers are not displaying certainty that the ECB's tool to fight an "unwarranted" divergence in borrowing costs will be ready at its policy meeting on July 21. DE10IT10=RR

Traders have also increased their bets on how much the European Central Bank will raise this year, now pricing in just over 140 bps of hikes by December, compared to 135 bps on Thursday.

Markets are also pricing in 82 bps of hikes by September, after at one point having ramped down those bets below 75 bps. ECBWATCH

"The thinking there would be, do they go 50, 50 (bps) in July and September. In the ECB accounts we saw some people raising that as a possibility," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

The ECB said at its June meeting that it expected to hike rates by 25 bps at its next meeting, and could hike by a bigger increment in September depending on data.

But, "euro zone inflation data is a bit mixed, the growth outlok isn't so strong, so 25 (bps) should still be a fairly comfortable base case," McCallum said.

