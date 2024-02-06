Euro zone bond yields dip after two-day surge

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields dipped on Tuesday as fixed income markets found a foothold after the biggest two-day sell-off in almost a year.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone, was down 2 basis points (bps) at 2.306%.

The yield rose 18 basis points over the previous two sessions in its biggest two-day rise since March 2023, dragged higher by soaring yields on all-important U.S. Treasuries.

U.S. jobs data handily beat expectations on Friday and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in an interview published on Sunday that the central bank would take its time in reducing interest rates.

A stronger-than-expected survey on the U.S. services sector added to the upward pressure on yields as investors further reined in their expectations of a March cut from the Fed.

"The jury is still out on whether this (rise in yields) is another welcome correction in the broader bond bull market, or whether it could lead to another trend reversal in yields, similar to last year," said Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank.

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is sensitive to European Central Bank interest rate expectations, fell 2 bps to 2.599% after rising 20 bps in the previous two sessions.

Survey data from the European Central Bank on Tuesday showed euro zone consumers trimmed their expectations for inflation over the next 12 months in December, to 3.2% from 3.5% in November.

Yet they slightly increased their expectations for inflation three years ahead, to 2.5% from 2.4%.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was down 3 bps at 3.864%. The closely watched spread between Italian and German 10-year debt held steady at 154 bps.

Fixed income investors were focused on on Tuesday, with little major economic data on the calendar. Spain is set to sell a 30-year bond, while the Netherlands and Austria also plan to issue debt.

The U.S. will auction $54 billion of three-year notes, ahead of the sale of 10-year and 30-year bonds in the next two days.

Investors now expect around 125 bps of interest rate cuts from the ECB this year, according to money market prices. That is up very slightly from Monday but down sharply from the 160 bps priced in at the end of January.

