Euro zone bond selloff slows down ahead of Fed meeting

By Stefano Rebaudo

June 14 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Tuesday amid concerns about accelerated central banks’ monetary tightening, after falling earlier in the session.

Investors remained on edge, although a recent bond selloff slowed down ahead of the outcome of a Federal Reserve policy meeting due late on Wednesday.

Friday's U.S. inflation data fuelled bets that the Fed would become more aggressive than indicated by its forward guidance.

Citing a report in the Wall Street Journal, Goldman Sachs said on Monday it expected increases of 75 basis points (bps) in June and July then one of 50 bps in September.

"We see at least a chance for a tentative stabilisation after markets have made room for a larger Fed hike and this morning's (bond) supply," Commerzbank analysts said.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 1basis point (bps) to 1.64% after hitting its highest since April 2014 at 1.673% DE10YT=RR

U.S. Treasury yields were falling, with the 10-year down 5 bps after rising overnight to decade highs.

"The scheduled supply across a variety of issuers and maturities may already have added to the recent selloff," Commerzbank analysts added.

Germany and Italy were in the primary market with auctions on Tuesday.

German investor sentiment rose slightly in June, roughly in line with market expectations, as financial market experts were less pessimistic about the economy, though it remained in negative territory due to numerous risks. [nAPN0MU069]

Italy's 10-year bond yield rose 3.5 bps to 4.14% after hitting its highest since December 2013 at 4.166%. IT10YT=RR

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields widened to around 250 bps. DE10IT10=RR

At 1700 GMT, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel will speak about euro area bond market fragmentation -- an excessive spread widening that might endanger the transmission of monetary policy across the euro area.

Citi analysts argued that Schnabel's speech was likely to disappoint the market, while they upgraded their target for the Italian-German yield spread to 275 bps.

Money markets are currently pricing in 175 bps of ECB rate hikes by year-end, from around 170 bps on Monday. ECBWATCH

Economists argued that market forecasts for rate hikes might be excessive, because investors rushing to hedge their loan portfolios enlarges what is priced in.

"We regard the most recent pricing developments as an exaggeration," Unicredit analysts said, mentioning market expectations for the peak of the ECB’s rate-hike cycle of 2.5%.

Investors will look at other central banks' policy meetings due this week, including the Bank of England, which is facing an economic slowdown after raising rates.

The National Swiss Bank and the Bank of Japan will also be in focus as some analysts argue that any unexpected hawkish shift might trigger a new global bond selloff.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo; editing by Jason Neely)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.