Euro zone bond selloff pauses as Fed plays down taper talk

LONDON, April 29 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields were anchored below two-month highs on Thursday after policymakers in the United States suggested they would keep the stimulus taps flowing for now even in the face of a growing economy and rising inflation.

The possibility of a "tapering" of bond purchases from the world's most powerful central bank had sparked a sharp selloff in the world's major government bonds -- including in the eurozone -- in recent weeks and especially on Wednesday.

But investors received some reassurance from Fed Chair Jerome Powell after the conclusion of a meeting of rate-setters on Wednesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not imminently reduce its support of the U.S. economic recovery .

"Powell retained a strongly dovish tone despite an upgraded view of the economy, repeating the transitory nature of the upcoming inflation, concentrating on the progress outstanding in the labour market, and pushing back against any mention of tapering," Mizuho analysts said in a note.

The yields of high-grade euro zone bonds were a touch higher on Thursday, but still short of Wednesday's highs. Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was up half a basis point at -0.228%, having climbed to -0.203% in the previous session. DE10YT=RR

Mizuho believes this benchmark bond yield could be pushed to the -0.15% mark some time in the second quarter.

INFLATION DATA

The closely-watched Italy-Germany 10-year bond yield spread tightened to 105 basis points, inside this week's high of 108.2 bps. DE10IT10=RR

Italy is seen as a major beneficiary of central bank largesse, given its high debt levels and relatively low credit rating. Even though the country's bonds have benefited significantly from closer EU integration, they remain sensitive to monetary policy tightening.

Inflation data from a number of euro zone states are due out this week, and could put further upward pressure on yields should the numbers prove higher than expected.

German inflation data for the month of April is due out at 1200 GMT on Thursday, preceded by similar data from a number of German states that could have an impact on yields.

A Reuters poll suggested that consumer prices would have risen 2% from the year before in Europe's largest economy. An upward surprise would likely push yields higher, analysts said.

Other countries are also due to report inflation data while an overall euro zone number is due out on Friday. EM

