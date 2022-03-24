Euro zone bond sell-off resumes, yields at new highs

Contributor
Dhara Ranasinghe Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

A sell-off in euro zone bond markets resumed on Thursday, with short-dated bond yields in Germany rising to their highest levels since 2015.

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - A sell-off in euro zone bond markets resumed on Thursday, with short-dated bond yields in Germany rising to their highest levels since 2015.

Germany's 2-year bond yield rose to as high as -0.186% DE2YT=RR, its highest level since August 2015.

Five-year yields also rose to their highest since 2015, hitting 0.27% DE5YT=RR, and 10-year Bund yields hit their highest since late 2018 at 0.536% DE10YT=RR.

The latest rise in borrowing costs across the euro area came as European Central Bank board member Frank Elderson said the ECB could still raise interest rates this year.

U.S. Treasury yields were also up sharply in London trade US10YT=RR.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; editing by Carolyn Cohn)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters