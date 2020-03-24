Euro zone bond markets shrug off ultra-weak PMIs

By Yoruk Bahceli

LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields reacted little to a historic slump in the region's business activity on Tuesday, with March purchasing manager index (PMI) readings laying bare the extent of the coronavirus outbreak's impact on the bloc's economies.

Bond markets had already been bracing for a huge downturn, and were weighing this against an expected rise in issuance as governments step up fiscal stimulus to counter the slowdown.

Euro zone business activity crumbled, with IHS Markit's euro zone composite flash PMI plummeting to a record low of 31.4 from February's 51.6, well below the 50 level that signals growth and far lower than Reuters poll expectations

"It's that it's a bit old news, and the developments have been really quick, so the market is more likely to trade on what's happened since," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING.

Further measures to lock down populations came into effect after the survey was conducted, meaning that the actual economic downturn in March is likely to be greater.

"There's been a strong market intervention by the Fed, and I think this is more conducive of a positive mood and the market," Bouvet said of the lack of market reaction.

Germany's 10-year yield was up 2 basis points on the day at -0.36%, compared with a 4 bps rise before the PMI releases DE10YT=RR, small moves when compared to record lows hit at -0.90% earlier in March.

"I think we have reached some kind of equilibrium trading range in safe havens," said DZ Bank strategist Rene Albrecht.

"Given the prospect for the economic downturn and much more issuance going forward, I think the level where yields are settling down is the place for them to be."

Bond yields were up overall on the day alongside stocks .STOXX, extending a reversal of last week's pattern, when safe-haven bonds and shares fell as investors sold liquid assets to make up for losses elsewhere.

Germany sold 2.9 billion euros of two-year bonds and retained another 1.1 billion euros with demand exceeding the amount sold by a relatively weak 1.2 times.

Spain is expected to sell a seven-year bond via a syndicate of banks.

Later on Tuesday euro zone finance ministers will discuss European Commission proposals to make use of the bloc's bailout fund to fight the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

Italy is in favour of allowing the fund to provide financial support without conditionality, and also supports the issuance of European Union bonds.

Germany once again dismissed calls for joint debt issuance on Monday.

Germany's government, which will finance a new supplementary budget of 156 billion euros with new borrowing to tackle the impact of the outbreak, will return to its savings policy once the crisis is over, its economy minister said.

