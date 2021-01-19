Euro zone banks to tighten access to credit in Q1: ECB

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks expect to tighten access to credit further in the first quarter, the European Central Bank's quarterly lending survey showed on Tuesday, just as pandemic-related lockdown measures force many firms to rely on emergency cash.

With much of Europe in lockdown for the past year, bank credit has been a vital lifeline in keeping companies afloat and the ECB has focused much of its stimulus effort in keeping ultra cheap credit flowing to the real economy.

But banks started to tighten access to credit for households and firms in the last quarter of the year and expect to continue doing so.

"Euro area banks expect a continued net tightening of credit standards on loans to firms in the first quarter of 2021, reflecting the continued uncertainties around the further development of the pandemic and its effects on borrowers’ credit risk," the ECB said in the lending survey.

Banks also expect to tighten access to housing and consumer credit, the ECB added based on a survey of 143 banks done between Dec 4 and 29, just as restrictive measures were being tightened across much of the currency bloc.

Fearing that banks are tightening credit, the ECB offered lenders even more credit at minus 1% last month, provided they pass the cash on to firms, many of which wait mothballed for pandemic-related restrictions to be lifted.

In the first quarter, banks expect a moderate net increase in demand for loans to firms, with much of the demand coming for short term cash, while in the case of housing loans, demand is expected to decline, the ECB added.

Banks said that while supervisory measures strengthened their capital position and helped funding, they still had a net tightening impact on their credit standards across all loan categories.

A key input in the ECB's deliberations, the quarterly lending survey comes just two days before the ECB's January policy meeting that will reaffirm the bank's ultra easy policy but unlikely to approve any further stimulus measures.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

