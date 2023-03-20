Euro zone banks take just $5 mln in new dollar swap facility

March 20, 2023 — 05:50 am EDT

Written by Balazs Koranyi for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 20 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks borrowed just $5 million from the European Central Bank on Monday via an enhanced, seven-day dollar swap facility unveiled late on Sunday in cooperation with the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Faced with the risk of a fast-moving loss of confidence in the stability of the financial system, the Fed is now offering daily currency swaps to ensure banks in Canada, Britain, Japan, Switzerland and the euro zone would have the dollars needed to operate.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Francesco Canepa)

