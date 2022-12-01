Euro zone banks still not facing up to reality of downturn, ECB says

FRANKFURT, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks face a marked deterioration of asset quality but many as still working with excessively benign assumptions, so supervisors will need to force increased "conservatism", European Central Bank supervisory chief Andrea Enria said on Thursday.

"Underlying risks point to a likely deterioration in asset quality in the coming months," Enria told a parliamentary hearing. "Non-performing loans in the consumer loans segment and early arrears, both for households and corporates, are increasing."

Enria added that supervisors will closely scrutinise capital planning and challenge management actions to ensure an "appropriate level of conservatism".

