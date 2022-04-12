Euro zone banks plan to sharply tighten access to corporate credit: ECB

FRANKFURT, April 12 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks plan to sharply tighten access to corporate credit in the second quarter as the war in Ukraine weighs on the outlook and cuts deep into their risk tolerance, a European Central Bank survey showed on Tuesday.

"Banks expect a considerably stronger net tightening of credit standards for loans to firms, likely reflecting the uncertain economic impact of the war in Ukraine and the anticipation of less accommodative monetary policy," the ECB said in a quarterly lending survey.

"In addition, banks expect a moderate net tightening of credit standards for housing loans and for consumer credit and other lending to households," it added.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi Editing by Gareth Jones)

