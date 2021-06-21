Euro zone banks may be taking on too much risk: ECB's McCaul

Euro zone banks may have weathered pandemic well but low interest rates may be forcing lenders to take on too much risk as they try to generate profits, European Central Bank supervisor Elizabeth McCaul said on Monday.

"We should not ignore the warning lights on the dashboard that call for caution over emerging risks: low interest rates are forcing search for yield," McCaul said.

"We also see exuberance in asset valuations in certain segments of the equity markets; increasing leverage; ever more complex credit products," she said.

