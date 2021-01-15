Euro zone banks have seen "limited" hit from pandemic so far, ECB's Enria says

Markets

Euro zone banks have suffered a small hit so far from the coronavirus pandemic, thanks to their capital and cash buffers as well as official support measures, but there's no room for complacency, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Friday.

"So far, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on banks’ balance sheets has remained limited," Andrea Enria said in a speech.

"But we should not be complacent. We cannot rule out that once the government support measures are lifted, some banks may experience a significant deterioration in their asset quality."

