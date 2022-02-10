Euro zone banks face rising cyber threats amid geopolitical tensions: ECB

FRANKFURT, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone banks face an increased risk of cyber attacks, particularly in relation to rising geopolitical tensions, European Central Bank supervisor Andrea Enria said on Thursday.

“We are asking (banks) to strengthen their cyber regime measures and look at a potential increase in attacks and the danger of these attacks going forward,” Enria told a news conference.

“We’ll also flag the attention of banks in relation to the potential worsening of global tensions that could indeed trigger more attacks,” Enria said.

(Reporting by Francesco Canepa and Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Catherine Evans)

