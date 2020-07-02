Euro zone banks expect pan-European payments to go live in 2022

Adds more detail

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - A group of 16 euro zone banks on Thursday said a "truly European" payments system was expected to be up and running in 2022 in a region where half of all retail payments are still in cash.

European Union policymakers and central bankers have long sought a "home grown" rival to take on Mastercard <MA.N> and Visa V.N from the United States, and more recently tech giants like Alipay and Google GOOGL.O. But this has not happened even though real-time payments have been possible in the euro zone since 2017.

"The solution aims to become a new standard means of payment for European consumers and merchants in all types of transactions including in-store, online, cash withdrawal and 'peer-to-peer' in addition to existing international payment scheme solutions," the banks said in a joint statement.

Banks that have already signed up include BBVA BBVA.MC, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Commerzbank CBKG.DE, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Santander SAN.MC, ING INGA.AS, UniCredit CRDI.MI and Societe Generale SOGN.PA.

In coming weeks the project will set up an interim company in Brussels, with other payment service providers invited to join, the statement said.

The so-called European Payments Initiative is expected to become operational during 2022.

"EPI’s objective is to offer a digital payment solution that can be used anywhere in Europe and to supersede the fragmented landscape that currently still exists," the statement said.

