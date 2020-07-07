Euro zone agrees 750 million euros of debt relief measures for Greece

BRUSSELS, July 7 (Reuters) - The euro zone agreed on Tuesday new debt relief measures for Greece worth about 750 million euros ($840 million) as part of the country's post-bailout programme.

The money comes from profits made by euro zone central banks on Greek government bonds and the reduction to zero of the step-up interest margin on certain euro zone loans to Athens this year, said the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the bloc's rescue fund.

($1 = 0.8878 euros)

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 68 17;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.