Euro zone agrees 750 million euros of debt relief measures for Greece

The euro zone agreed on Tuesday new debt relief measures for Greece worth about 750 million euros ($840 million) as part of the country's post-bailout programme.

The money comes from profits made by euro zone central banks on Greek government bonds and the reduction to zero of the step-up interest margin on certain euro zone loans to Athens this year, said the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), the bloc's rescue fund.

