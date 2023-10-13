Euro zone 10-year yields post biggest weekly fall since July

By Stefano Rebaudo and Amanda Cooper

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone long-dated yields posted their biggest weekly fall since mid-July on Friday, ending a five-week stretch of increases, after concerns that the conflict in the Middle East might widen prompted a rush into safe-haven assets.

European Central Bank officials reiterated on Friday that the current tightening cycle might be at an end, which helped keep short-dated borrowing costs largely steady.

ECB President Christine Lagarde told a panel at the International Monetary Fund annual meeting that euro zone inflation was on the way to its 2% target, but that policy would stay tight for as long as needed.

Separately, Bundesbank President and ECB policymaker Joachim Nagel, a known hawk, said on Friday inflation had peaked in Germany and is expected to ease to 2.7% by 2025.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, fell 5 bps to 2.73%, as prices rose. It ended the week down 15.9 bps, marking its largest weekly fall since July, after a five-week stretch of increases.

Inflation-adjusted yields dropped even more, with Germany’s 10-year inflation-linked yield DE10YIL=RR falling 17 bps on the week, its biggest weekly decline since mid-March.

Israel's military on Friday called for all civilians in Gaza City, more than 1 million people, to relocate south within 24 hours, as it amassed tanks near the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected ground invasion.

"For today, the anticipation of a ground offensive in Gaza and the risk that Hezbollah or even Iran/U.S. will enter the war argue against shorts ahead of the weekend and potentially for a higher safety premium in coming weeks," Christoph Rieger, head of rates and credit research at Commerzbank, said.

Yields on German 2-year debt DE2YT=RR, the most sensitive to shifts in expectations for interest rates, were down 2.9 basis points on the day at 3.13%, virtually unchanged on the week, but leaving the gap with 10-year yields at its widest in two weeks DE2DE10=RR, around -39 bps.

Last week, a sell-off in longer-dated government bonds on both sides of the Atlantic drove Bund yields to their highest in over 12 years, above 3%, as investors positioned for interest rates to stay high over a extended period of time. A week ago, the premium of two-year yields over 10-year had narrowed to as little as -21 bps.

Meanwhile, Italian 10-year yields IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone periphery, were flat at 4.76%.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR was at 201.6 bps, up almost 10 bps on the day, but down from Monday's high of 209 bps, the most since early January.

Investors concerned about geopolitical risks have favoured Bunds over Italian BTPs, perceived as riskier.

Some ECB officials said the ECB's focus was now on economic growth and yield spreads between peripheral and core bonds.

Investors are also monitoring oil prices, which rose sharply after the U.S. tightened its sanctions programme against Russian exports, which could lead to a pickup in consumer inflation.

"One needs steady nerves when thinking about the euro area outlook these days – the large swings in oil prices and real rates, if assumed to be persistent, would change the macro picture one week to the other," Bank of America's European economists led by Ruben Segura-Cayuela said.

"Today, we are broadly back to where we were two weeks ago. Our base case remains of GDP growth at 0.5% this year and next, with weak demand pushing inflation below target in 2025," they said, adding they expect the ECB to leave rates unchanged until June.

Money markets currently show investors believe there is just a 10% chance of a quarter-point hike from the ECB this year. EURESTECBM2X3=ICAP

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Amanda Cooper; editing by John Stonestreet, Andrew Heavens and Jonathan Oatis)

