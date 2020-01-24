US Markets

Euro tumbles to 7-week lows as PMI data fails to excite FX bulls

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER

The euro weakened to a seven-week low on Friday as lacklustre PMI data added to the broader market conviction that European central bank policymakers will maintain a loose monetary policy for the near future.

