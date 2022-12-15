Euro trims losses and euro zone yields jump as ECB hikes rates

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The euro reversed some earlier losses against the dollar and euro zone government bond yields moved higher after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by 50 basis points on Thursday, in line with market expectations.

The ECB raised rates for a fourth straight meeting and pledged further rate hikes as it laid out plans to drain cash from the system as part of its fight against runaway inflation.

The euro EUR=EBS was last down 0.4% against a broadly stronger dollar at $1.0633, having been down 0.6% before the announcement. It hit its highest level in over six months on Wednesday at $1.0695.

The yield on Germany's 10-year bond, the benchmark for the euro area, was last up 11 bps at 2.037%. The two-year yield, most senstitive to changes in interest rate expectations, was up 13 bps at 2.258%. DE10YT=RR, DE2YT=RR

Italy's 10-year yield was up 22 bps at 4.071%, pushing the closely watched gap between Italy's and Germany's 10-year yields to 202.6 bps, its widest level since Nov. 14. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

The pan-European STOXX 600 .STOXX extended losses and was last down 1.4%. An index of euro zone banks .SX7E fell after the decision and was last down 1.4%.

