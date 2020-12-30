Markets
Euro Tech Posts Wider Operating Loss In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) reported first half net income of approximately $869 thousand compared to net loss of approximately $280 thousand, prior year. The company noted that this was attributed by the non-recurrent net gain on disposal of a property of approximately $1.43 million. Operating loss widened to $726 thousand from a loss of $476 thousand, a year ago.

For the first half, total revenue declined 35.1% to approximately $5.72 million.

Euro Tech Holdings expects that its operating performance will continue to be negatively impacted by COVID-19.

