Euro Tech Holdings Post Loss In H1 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Euro Tech Holdings Co. Ltd. (CLWT) on Monday reported in its unaudited financial results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 a net loss of about $280,000 for the first-half of 2019, compared to net profit of about $878,000 in the prior-year period, which included a non-recurrent net gain on disposal of an affiliate of approximately $1.52 million.

The Company's revenues for the first half were about $8.82 million, a 7.4 percent decline from about $9.52 million in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, the company said the economic slowdown in MainlandChina and Hong Kong resulting from the China-US trade war and the ongoing social unrest in Hong Kong will adversely affect the overall operating performance of the Company in the second half year of 2019 and the near future.

