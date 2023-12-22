News & Insights

Euro Tech Holdings H1 Loss Widens But Revenue Climbs

(RTTNews) - Euro Tech Holdings Company Ltd. (CLWT), a pollution and treatment controls company, on Friday reported wider loss for the first half of the year particularly on higher cost of revenue. However, revenues surged 18.2 percent.

Half-yearly loss widened to $0.25 million or $0.03 per share from $0.184 million or $0.02 per share of last year.

Cost of revenue from trading and manufacturing increased to $4.1 million from $3.04 million last year, and revenue cost of engineering rose to $2.35 million from $1.79 million over a year ago.

However, revenues climbed to $7.95 million from $6.73 million of the prior year, due to increase in revenue from trading activities.

In pre-market activity, Euro Tech Holdings shares are trading at $1.72, up 0.58% on the Nasdaq.

