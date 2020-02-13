Euro/swiss franc hits lowest since Aug 2015 on safe-haven bids

TOKYO, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The euro hit its lowest level against the Swiss franc since August 2015 on Thursday as investors sought safe havens after China's Hubei province, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, reported a sharp jump in the number of new cases.

The euro briefly fell to 1.0622 franc, below its 2016 trough of 1.0623, and last stood at to as low as 1.06235 EURCHF=.

(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

((hideyuki.sano@thomsonreuters.com; +81 3 4563 2768;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.