Euro swap spreads widen as SVB failure triggers rush for safety

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 13, 2023 — 07:33 am EDT

Written by Amanda Cooper and Yoruk Bahceli for Reuters ->

LONDON/AMSTERDAM March 13 (Reuters) - Two-year euro swap spreads, a measure of financial market stress, reached their widest since mid-November on Monday, after the collapse of lender SVB SIVB.O prompted a rethink among investors on the rate outlook, which hit banking stocks hard.

The gap between two-year euro swap rates and two-year German bond yields DE2YT=RR widened by around 20 basis points to83 basis points, to the highest since November 11, in what analysts said was a dash for safe-haven assets.

Global bond yields have plunged by the most since at least the 2008 financial crisis, forcing swap spreads wider, while banking stocks tumbled for a second day.

A swap spread measures the premium on the fixed-leg of an interest rate swap, used by investors to hedge against rates risk, relative to bond yields.

