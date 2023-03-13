Euro swap spreads widen as SVB failure triggers rush for safety

LONDON/AMSTERDAM March 13 (Reuters) - Two-year euro swap spreads, a measure of financial market stress, reached their widest since mid-November on Monday, after the collapse of lender SVB SIVB.O prompted a rethink among investors on the rate outlook, which hit banking stocks hard.

The gap between two-year euro swap rates and two-year German bond yields DE2YT=RR widened by around 20 basis points to83 basis points, to the highest since November 11, in what analysts said was a dash for safe-haven assets.

Global bond yields have plunged by the most since at least the 2008 financial crisis, forcing swap spreads wider, while banking stocks tumbled for a second day.

A swap spread measures the premium on the fixed-leg of an interest rate swap, used by investors to hedge against rates risk, relative to bond yields.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Yoruk Bahceli; Editing by Yoruk Bahceli)

