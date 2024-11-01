News & Insights

Stocks

Euro Sun Mining Plans $2.15 Million Fundraising

November 01, 2024 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) has released an update.

Euro Sun Mining Inc. plans to raise approximately C$2.15 million through a private placement of 43 million units, consisting of shares and warrants. The company will use the funds for general corporate purposes, with the offering expected to close by mid-December 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

For further insights into TSE:ESM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.