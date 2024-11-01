Euro Sun Mining Plans $2.15 Million Fundraising

Euro Sun Mining (TSE:ESM) has released an update.

Euro Sun Mining Inc. plans to raise approximately C$2.15 million through a private placement of 43 million units, consisting of shares and warrants. The company will use the funds for general corporate purposes, with the offering expected to close by mid-December 2024, subject to regulatory approval.

