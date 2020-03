Euro slides after ECB stimulus; dollar gains after NY Fed move

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, March 12 (Reuters) - The euro weakened on Thursday, as investors were unimpressed by the European Central Bank's stimulus measures to fight the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, with investors flocking to the safe-haven dollar after the Federal Reserve said it will inject liquidity into a banking system showing signs of stress.

The ECB approved fresh stimulus measures on Thursday to help the euro zone economy cope with the growing cost of the coronavirus epidemic, but kept interest rates unchanged.

"They (ECB) very much felt the pressure to at least do something because every other central bank is lowering interest rates or doing multi-policy fronts that will help banks and businesses," said Erik Bregar, head of FX strategy at Exchange Bank of Canada in Toronto.

A few hours later, the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said it will introduce $1.5 trillion in new repo operations this week and start purchasing a range of maturities as part of its monthly Treasury purchases in moves to stem panic caused by a market meltdown.

It offered $500 billion in a three-month repo operation on Thursday and will offer an additional $500 billion in one-month repo and $500 billion in three-month repo loans on Friday.

The move, though, hardly stabilized the currency and stock markets, as it further increased demand for U.S. dollars.

"We don't think this can turn around risk sentiment – it can't prevent the upcoming slowdown in consumption and economic activity," said Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy, at RBC Capital Markets in London.

"But it does mean that financial markets don't need to hoard liquidity in the way consumers have been hoarding tissue paper and pasta," he added.

In afternoon trading, the euro fell 0.8% against the dollar to $1.1176 EUR=EBS.

The dollar rebounded sharply against a basket of currencies after the ECB announcement, and held gains after the NY Fed announcement. The dollar index was last up 0.9% at 97.455 =USD.

Analysts said the dollar had rallied as swap spreads on major currencies blew out and investors scrambled for the U.S. currency.

The dollar had earlier struggled after U.S. President Donald Trump banned travel from Europe to stem the coronavirus.

With the latest ban posing a fresh disruption to the global economy, traders were also disappointed by the lack of broad measures in Trump's plan to fight the pathogen, prompting traders to bet on further aggressive easing by the Federal Reserve.

Fed funds futures on Thursday implied traders saw a 100% likelihood that the central bank's benchmark overnight lending rate will fall by at least another 75 basis points this month.

The dollar rose 0.9% against the Japanese currency JPY=EBS to 105.49 yen, way above a four-year low on Monday. It also rose 0.8% against the Swiss franc to 0.9455 CHF=EBS.

Trump announced on Wednesday a 30-day ban on travellers entering the United States from 26 European countries, effective from midnight on Friday.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 3:51 PM (1951 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1191

$1.1267

-0.67%

-0.17%

+1.1333

+1.1056

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.4500

104.5300

+0.88%

-3.13%

+106.0800

+103.1100

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

118.02

117.73

+0.25%

-3.22%

+118.3200

+116.3200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9449

0.9387

+0.66%

-2.37%

+0.9552

+0.9323

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2613

1.2820

-1.61%

-4.87%

+1.2849

+1.2492

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3825

1.3776

+0.36%

+6.46%

+1.3896

+1.3706

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6324

0.6484

-2.47%

-9.93%

+0.6492

+0.6267

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0576

1.0574

+0.02%

-2.54%

+1.0591

+1.0543

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.8871

0.8790

+0.92%

+4.93%

+0.8913

+0.8776

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6150

0.6267

-1.87%

-8.70%

+0.6277

+0.6093

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

10.1008

9.6906

+4.23%

+15.06%

+10.2631

+9.6889

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

11.3080

10.9190

+3.56%

+14.94%

+11.4346

+10.9054

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.6686

9.5158

+0.83%

+3.44%

+9.8738

+9.5016

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.8112

10.7227

+0.83%

+3.27%

+10.9476

+10.7284

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York Editing by Marguerita Choy and Matthew Lewis)

((gertrude.chavez@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6322; Reuters Messaging: gertrude.chavez.reuters.com@reuters.net))

