US Markets

Euro sags against sterling after euro zone inflation cools

Credit: REUTERS/Phil Noble

November 30, 2022 — 05:03 am EST

Written by Amanda Cooper, Harry Robertson, Danilo Masoni for Reuters ->

Repeats without change to text

LONDON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The euro retreated against the pound on Wednesday after data showed euro zone inflation cooled off by more than expected in November, reinforcing the case for a slowdown in European Central Bank rate hikes next month.

Consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro grew by 10.0% after a 10.6% increase in October, well below expectations for 10.4% in a Reuters poll of analysts.

The euro EURGBP=D3 fell 0.25% to a session low of 86.23 pence against the pound, but broadly held on to its gains versus the dollar, rising 0.36% on the day to $1.0365, showing little change on pre-data levels.

Euro zone government bonds were little changed, with the German 10-year yield last up 3 basis points at 1.944% DE10YT=RR, while European stocks .STOXX built modestly on the day's gains, rising 0.6%.

(Reporting by Amanda Cooper and Harry Robertson in London and Danilo Masoni in Milan; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((amanda.cooper@thomsonreuters.com; +442031978531; ; Reuters Messaging: Twitter: https://twitter.com/a_coops1))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.