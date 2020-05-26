Euro, riskier currencies buoyed as investor sentiment improves

By Olga Cotaga

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - The euro got a boost on Tuesday from a weaker dollar as growing optimism about a global recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic supported riskier currencies.

The moves, however, lacked the exuberance of the equities market as Sino-U.S. tensions kept the mood in check.

The trade-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars each rose about 0.7%, but remain below last week's highs. The Norwegian crown also rose nearly 1% versus the U.S. dollar. The Chinese yuan, a barometer of U.S.-China relations, was mostly left behind by a rally in other Asian currencies.

"At the moment the euro is torn between political risks on the one hand and positive sentiment on the markets as a result of further easing of the corona-related restrictions on the other. This morning, the latter is dominating, allowing it to appreciate against the dollar," said Thu Lan Nguyen, a currency analyst at Commerzbank.

"However, in view of the continued disagreements within the EU about a corona recovery fund, the single currency is likely to run out of steam quite quickly in euro-dollar," she said.

The euro was last up 0.4% at $1.0935 EUR=EBS, while the dollar was down by 0.2% against a basket of currencies at 99.50 =USD.

The mood among German exporters recovered somewhat in May after a "catastrophic" April, the first full month of coronavirus lockdown measures in Europe's largest economy, the Ifo institute said on Tuesday.

Japan ended its state of emergency on Monday, while Britain said it will reopen thousands of shops, department stores and shopping centres next month.

Versus the Japanese yen, the dollar rose 0.2% to 107.89 JPY=EBS.

"Investors remain in risk-seeking mode, encouraged by ongoing progress in suppressing COVID-19, which is allowing the gradual reopening of economies," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at MUFG.

"At the same time, the unprecedented amount of monetary and fiscal stimulus that has been put in place in recent months is providing support for risk assets," Hardman said.

The Australian dollar was up 0.8% at 0.6590 AUD=D3,still below its 0.6616 high from last week. The New Zealand dollar rose 0.7% to 0.6145 NZD=D3. The Norwegian crown jumped 1% versus the U.S. currency to hit 9.9560 NOK=D3.

Sterling traded at $1.2261, up 0.6% on the day versus the U.S. dollar GBP=D3. Against the euro, the recovery was more moderate, up 0.2% at 89.19 pence EURGBP=D3.

The Chinese yuan was last trading flat in the offshore market at 7.1435 CNH=EBS.

(Reporting by Olga Cotaga, editing by Larry King)

