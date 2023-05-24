Euro rises to 14-year high against Swedish crown

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The euro rose to its highest against the Swedish crown in 14 years on Wednesday.

The prospect of higher rates in the European Union than in Sweden has been pressuring the Scandinavian currency in recent months.

The euro was last at 11.503 crowns, up 0.55% on day and at its highest since March 2009. EURSEK=D3

The dollar rose 0.63% to 10.691 crowns, its highest in two months. SEK=D3

