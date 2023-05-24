News & Insights

Euro rises to 14-year high against Swedish crown

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 24, 2023 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by Alun John for Reuters ->

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - The euro rose to its highest against the Swedish crown in 14 years on Wednesday.

The prospect of higher rates in the European Union than in Sweden has been pressuring the Scandinavian currency in recent months.

The euro was last at 11.503 crowns, up 0.55% on day and at its highest since March 2009. EURSEK=D3

The dollar rose 0.63% to 10.691 crowns, its highest in two months. SEK=D3

(Reporting by Alun John)

((alun.john@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.