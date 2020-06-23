Euro rises on positive data, U.S. says China trade deal still on track

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, June 23 (Reuters) - The euro jumped to one-week high following positive economic data on Tuesday and higher-risk currencies, including the Australian dollar, were boosted after U.S. officials confirmed that the U.S.-China trade deal is intact.

The euro bounced after data showed that a downturn in the euro zone economy eased again this month. IHS Markit's Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI), seen as a good gauge of economic health, recovered to 47.5 from May's 31.9, moving closer to the 50 mark separating growth from contraction. In April it was a record low 13.6.

“The story in the G10 is the euro zone PMIs coming in above expectations,” said Vassili Serebriakov, an FX and macro strategist at UBS in New York. They are encouraging “in the sense that growth is rebounding a bit faster than markets expected.”

Investors are weighing better-than-expected economic data against the growth in new cases of the coronavirus in certain areas across the globe.

The greenback had briefly gained overnight on safety buying after White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said the U.S.-China trade pact was "over."

Risk sentiment was then boosted after he walked back those remarks, saying they were taken out of context. U.S. President Donald Trump later confirmed in a tweet that the deal with China was "fully intact."

"We expect limited further fallout, with President Trump expected to remain committed to the phase one trade deal in the run up to the election," said Lee Harman, currency analyst at MUFG.

"However, last night’s price action does highlight that the FX market remains sensitive to trade policy uncertainty. It remains a potential trigger for higher volatility," he said.

The euro EUR= was last up 0.67% on the day at $1.1333, after getting as high as $1.1337, the highest since June 16.

The Australian dollar AUD= jumped 0.75% to $0.6957, after earlier reaching $0.6973, also the highest since June 16.

The dollar 0.59% against the yen JPY= to 106.24 yen, the weakest since May 8.

U.S. data on Tuesday showed that U.S. business activity contracted for a fifth straight month in June, while sales of new U.S. single-family homes increased more than expected in May.

Currency bid prices at 10:01AM (1401 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1333

$1.1258

+0.67%

+1.10%

+1.1337

+1.1234

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

106.2400

106.8700

-0.59%

-2.41%

+107.2100

+106.2500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

120.43

120.36

+0.06%

-1.25%

+121.0900

+119.9300

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9433

0.9475

-0.44%

-2.53%

+0.9493

+0.9435

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2487

1.2461

+0.21%

-5.82%

+1.2511

+1.2433

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3510

1.3520

-0.07%

+4.04%

+1.3570

+1.3486

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.6957

0.6905

+0.75%

-0.91%

+0.6973

+0.6859

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0690

1.0670

+0.19%

-1.49%

+1.0711

+1.0661

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9072

0.9029

+0.48%

+7.31%

+0.9078

+0.9020

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6517

0.6478

+0.60%

-3.25%

+0.6524

+0.6438

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.4811

9.6015

-1.25%

+8.00%

+9.6858

+9.4739

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.7446

10.8018

-0.53%

+9.22%

+10.8890

+10.7258

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

9.2679

9.3687

-0.40%

-0.85%

+9.4137

+9.2680

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.5050

10.5476

-0.40%

+0.32%

+10.5795

+10.4918

