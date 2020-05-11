US Markets

Euro rate has insignificant impact on headline inflation - ECB research

Contributor
Balazs Koranyi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANTONIO BRONIC

The impact of euro exchange rate movements on inflation has declined, and its impact on euro zone consumer prices is close to insignificant, fresh research from the European Central Bank suggested on Monday.

FRANKFURT, May 11 (Reuters) - The impact of euro exchange rate movements on inflation has declined, and its impact on euro zone consumer prices is close to insignificant, fresh research from the European Central Bank suggested on Monday.

Having undershot its inflation target for the past seven years, the ECB has kept monetary policy exceptionally loose, facing some accusations, including from U.S. President Donald Trump, that it was looking for an unfair trade advantage with a weak currency.

While a weaker euro does raise import prices, the impact on the bank's key measure, the so-called harmonised index consumer prices (HICP) is close to insignificant, the ECB said.

"A 1% depreciation of the euro raises total import prices in the euro area and its member countries by, on average, about 0.30% within a year," the ECB said in a Bulletin article.

"Over the same period, headline HICP rises by about 0.04%, although the estimates are not always significantly different from zero," it added, noting that these figures are lower than many previous estimates.

The paper added that its estimates for the exchange rate pass-through to consumer prices are "not statistically significant" for the years it studied.

The ECB targets inflation at just below 2% but now faces the prospect of negative price growth following a crash in oil prices.

(Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Balazs.Koranyi@thomsonreuters.com; +49 69 7565 1244; Reuters Messaging: balazs.koranyi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular