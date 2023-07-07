Euro rallies, euro zone bond yields fall after U.S. payrolls

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The euro rallied and euro zone bond yields fell on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy created fewer jobs than expected in June, helping support the view that the Federal Reserve may not have much more room to raise interest rates.

U.S. government data showed 209,000 jobs were added to non-farm payrolls in June, below expectations for a rise of 225,000 and below May's downwardly revised 306,000 increase.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.3% at $1.0921, having traded around $1.0885 before the data. The dollar fell by as much as 1% against the Japanese yen JPY=EBS to 142.57, its weakest since June 22.

Euro zone government bond yields fell, leaving Germany's two-year yield down 6 basis points at 3.298%, while the 10-year yield DE10YT=RR was down as much as 2.5 bps to 2.603%.

(Reporting by the London Markets Team; Writing by Amanda Cooper, Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((Dhara.Ranasinghe@thomsonreuters.com; +442075422684;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.