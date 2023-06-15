Euro rallies as ECB signals more tightening, bond yields waver

By Harry Robertson

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - The euro climbed on Thursday after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates and signalled further tightening is likely.

Euro zone bond yields jumped but then rapidly pared gains as fixed income investors seemingly struggled to make their minds up about the ECB outlook. Yields move inversely to prices.

The ECB raised interest rates by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.5%, the highest in 22 years.

"We're not at our destination," ECB President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference following the decision. "We still have ground to cover."

The euro EUR=EBS turned higher against the dollar after the decision and was last up 0.57% at $1.089, compared to $1.082 just before the ECB's move.

The central bank revised up its inflation forecasts, saying price growth will still be running at a rate of 2.2% in 2025, up from a previous forecast of 2.1%.

"It's a hawkish surprise as the inflation forecasts were revised higher by more-than-expected," said Sebastian Vismara, global macro economist and strategist at BNY Mellon Investment Management.

"That's an indication of further tightening to come in the ECB's outlook."

Germany's 2-year bond yield DE2YT=RR, which is highly sensitive to interest rate expectations, climbed as high as 3.195%. Yet it was last up 8 bps at 3.118%, roughly where it stood before the decision.

Yields were already higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but indicated they could rise by as much as half a percentage point in coming meetings.

Arne Petimezas, senior analyst at AFS Group in Amsterdam, said the initial bond market reaction to the ECB was "overblown".

"Given the positive inflation and producer price surprise and the monetary slowdown, the ECB will do one more rate hike," he said.

U.S. data, released shortly after the ECB decision, showed that weekly jobless claims rose more than expected last week. Yields on U.S. Treasuries fell after the data landed.

Europe's STOXX 600 .STOXX equities index showed little reaction to the ECB and was last down 0.4%.

(Reporting by Harry Robertson, additional reporting by Samuel Indyk and Danilo Masoni; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Susan Fenton)

((harry.robertson@thomsonreuters.com))

