Euro pulls back from near parity, up 0.2%

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - The euro bounced from near-parity versus the dollar on Tuesday and pushed into positive territory in volatile London trading.

Against the greenback, the euro EUR=EBS rose 0.2% to $1.0057 after falling 0.4% as low as $1.00005 earlier. Traders reported the presence of large buy orders at the parity level via cash and derivative structures.

The single currency's jump yanked the dollar index lower with the unit trading at 108.03.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Alex Richardson)

