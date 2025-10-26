Euro Pacific Dumps $3 Million Worth of Its Kinross Gold Stake

Key Points

Sold 156,001 Kinross Gold Corporation shares; estimated transaction value of approximately $3.00 million

The trade represented a 0.36% change in 13F reportable assets under management.

Post-sale, the fund holds 776,378 Kinross shares valued at $16.71 million.

The position now accounts for 2.02% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC reported selling 156,001 Kinross Gold Corporation shares for the quarter ended Q3 2025, an estimated $3.0 million transaction, in its October 14, 2025, SEC filing.

What happened

According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing dated October 14, 2025, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC reduced its stake in Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) by 156,001 shares. The estimated value of the shares sold was $3.00 million. The fund retains 776,378 shares after the trade.

What else to know

The fund’s Kinross stake, after the reduction, represents 2.02% of its 13F reportable assets under management.

Top holdings after the filing:

NYSE: AEM: $74.01 million (8.9% of AUM)

NYSE: B: $64.69 million (7.8% of AUM)

NYSE: PAAS: $49,317,000 (6.0% of AUM)

NYSE: FNV: $48.83 million (5.9% of AUM)

NYSE: OR: $40,442,000 (4.9% of AUM)

As of October 13, 2025, shares of Kinross were priced at $25.51, up 158.7% over the year ended October 13, 2025, outperforming the S&P 500 by 146.24 percentage points during the same period

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $6.07 billion Net Income (TTM) $1.53 billion Dividend Yield 0.47% Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $25.51

Company Snapshot

Kinross Gold produces and sells gold and silver, with primary revenue from gold mining operations across the United States, Russia, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Operates an integrated model spanning acquisition, exploration, extraction, and processing of gold-containing ores, generating revenue from commodity sales.

Serves a global customer base, including institutional buyers, refiners, and industrial users of precious metals.

Kinross Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties, primarily in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania.

Foolish take

At the end of June, Kinross Gold was Euro Pacific Asset Management's 14th largest holding. Despite a significantly reduced stake, it was still the fund's 16th largest out of 89 total holdings on Sep. 30, 2025.

About the best thing that can happen to a mining company is a rapid appreciation of the commodity it digs up. Gold prices that have more than doubled over the past three years helped Kinross Gold's stock price soar 560% over the same time frame.

Kinross doesn't expect to announce third-quarter results until after the market closes on Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025. During the second quarter, free cash flow reached a record $646.6 million.

Soaring gold prices allowed second-quarter margins to rocket 68% higher year over year to $2,204 per ounce. This year Kinross expects to produce about 2.0 million ounces at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,500 per ounce sold.

Glossary

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or investment firm.

13F Reportable Assets: Securities holdings that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC if above a certain threshold.

Transaction Value: The total dollar amount received or paid in a specific securities trade.

Stake: The ownership interest or shares held by an investor in a company.

Dividend Yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of the current share price.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a benchmark, such as the S&P 500 index.

Commodity Sales: Revenue generated from selling raw materials like gold or silver, rather than finished products.

Integrated Model: A business structure where a company controls multiple stages of production, from acquisition to processing.

Exploration: The process of searching for mineral deposits or resources for potential development.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,033%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 193% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 20, 2025

Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.