Euro Pacific Backs Triple Flag in a $15M Bet on Gold and Silver Streams

Initiated position: 528,376 shares bought, estimated at $15.32 million based on the average price in Q3 2025

Change represents 1.85% of reportable U.S. equity assets under management at quarter-end

Post-trade stake: 528,376 shares valued at $15.32 million at quarter-end

TFPM is not among the fund’s top five holdings after the filing

Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC disclosed a new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM), acquiring 528,376 shares for an estimated $15.32 million as of September 30, 2025, according to its SEC filing dated October 14, 2025.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 14, 2025, Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC established a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:TFPM). The fund acquired 528,376 shares, with the stake valued at $15.32 million at quarter-end. The transaction accounted for 1.85% of the fund’s reportable U.S. equity assets at quarter-end.

This new position represents 1.85% of Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC’s 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund’s top five holdings.

Agnico Eagles Mines Ltd (AEM): $74.01 million (8.9% of AUM at quarter-end)

Barrick mining Corp (B): $64.69 million (7.81% of AUM at quarter-end)

Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) : $49.32 million (5.95% of AUM at quarter-end)

Franco Nevada Corp (FNV:) $48.83 million (5.9% of AUM at quarter-end)

OR Royalties Inc (OR): $40.44 million (4.88% of AUM at quarter-end)

As of October 13, 2025, shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. were priced at $31.00, up 88.11% over the past year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 77.65 percentage points.

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $324.21 million Net Income (TTM) $172.42 million Dividend Yield 0.70% Price (as of market close 2025-10-13) $31.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. generates revenue primarily through gold- and silver-focused streaming and royalty agreements across a portfolio of 78 assets in multiple jurisdictions.

The company operates an asset-light business model, providing upfront capital to mining operators in exchange for long-term rights to a share of precious metal production.

Its customer base consists mainly of mining companies seeking alternative financing solutions, with exposure to global demand for precious metals.

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. is a Toronto-based precious metals streaming and royalty company with a diversified portfolio spanning nine streams and sixty-nine royalties.

Euro Pacific's new stake in Triple Flag Precious Metals (TFPM) highlights the growing appeal of royalty and streaming companies as a steadier way to gain exposure to precious metals. Unlike traditional miners, Triple Flag Precious Metals earns revenue from long-term production contracts rather than direct operations. This allows them to capture upside from higher gold and silver prices while maintaining lean cost structures.

Triple Flag has executed that model with precision. Over the past year, its stock has nearly doubled as consistent cash generation and selective acquisitions have strengthened its portfolio. The company draws revenue from 78 projects across several mining regions, which provides consistency through shifting commodity cycles.

For investors seeking durable exposure to metals, Triple Flag offers a clear advantage. Its capital-light structure turns market swings into dependable cash flow, a quality that institutions value when inflation and rates remain uncertain. In a sector often defined by boom and bust cycles, Triple Flag stands out as a business built for stability and long term compounding within a volatile commodities landscape.

Stake: The ownership interest or shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

13F reportable assets: U.S. equity securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Quarter-end: The last day of a financial quarter, used as a reference point for reporting financial data.

Dividend yield: A financial ratio showing how much a company pays in dividends each year relative to its share price.

Streaming agreement: A contract where a company provides upfront capital to a miner in exchange for a percentage of future production at a fixed price.

Royalty agreement: An arrangement where an investor receives a percentage of revenue or production from a mining project, usually in exchange for upfront funding.

Portfolio: A collection of investments held by an individual or institution.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return compared to a benchmark or index over a specific period.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



Eric Trie has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

