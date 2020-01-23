Euro near 7-week low after ECB; virus fears support yen

The euro hovered near a seven-week low against the dollar on Friday after the European Central Bank was seen as more dovish than expected, while anxiety over China's coronavirus outbreak propped up the safe-haven yen.
