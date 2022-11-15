US Markets

Euro loses ground after reports Russian missile hit Poland

Credit: REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

November 15, 2022 — 02:10 pm EST

Written by Sinéad Carew for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - The euro regained some lost ground after falling sharply against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday following reports that Russian missiles had hit Poland and killed two people.

The euro EUR=EBS was last up 0.06% at $1.0331 after falling as much as 0.44%. The euro had earlier risen as much as 1.5% against the greenback following economic data.

The Associated Press cited an unnamed senior U.S. intelligence official saying that the Russian missiles had crossed into NATO member Poland. This followed an earlier report from Polish Radio ZET that two missiles hit Przewodow.

The Pentagon said it could not confirm reports that Russian missiles had crossed into Poland near the Ukraine border

Reuters cited firefighters as saying that two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine.

(Reporting by Sinéad Carew; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.