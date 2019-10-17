US Markets

Euro jumps to near 2-month highs on Brexit deal

Saikat Chatterjee Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/WANA NEWS AGENCY

The euro rallied to its highest levels in nearly two months against the dollar on Thursday after the European Union and Britain struck a Brexit deal.

LONDON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The euro rallied to its highest levels in nearly two months against the dollar on Thursday after the European Union and Britain struck a Brexit deal.

Though the deal remains to be ratified by British lawmakers, traders briefly sent the British pound GBP=D3 and the euro up by more than one percent and 0.5 percent EUR=EBS respectively.

The euro has struggled, falling more than 3% so far this year, as a broader economic slowdown in Europe fuelled by the protracted trade war between Washington and China has hurt investor sentiment towards the single currency.

But hopes of a Brexit deal this week has dragged the euro out of a downtrend and pushed it above $1.11 for the first time in a month.

Britain clinched a Brexit deal with the European Union on Thursday, European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said, just a few hours before the start of a summit of the bloc's leaders in Brussels.

"A move above $1.1210.. and the 200-day moving average is needed to boost confidence that a low is in place," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex.

On Thursday, the single currency briefly gained 0.5% to $1.1140 before trimming some gains to stand 0.4% up at $1.1112.

The euro's surge washed over into currencies that extended gains against the struggling dollar.

Sterling surged more than 1% and British share prices rallied on Thursday on the Brexit deal news. GBP/

Against a basket of its rivals .DXY, the greenback fell 0.4% to 97.496, its lowest since late-August.

The dollar also suffered in early London trading due to weak U.S. data.

U.S. retail sales fell for the first time in seven months in September while a report from the U.S. Federal Reserve described the economy's progress in cautious terms.

Elsewhere, the Norwegian crown weakened to an all-time low of 10.1800 against the euro EURNOK=D3. Some analysts blamed the crown's recent weakness on global trade jitters, while others said the speed and magnitude of the drop were hard to explain.

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 held near the day's highs, up 0.3% against the dollar after jobs data showed buoyant hiring, lowering chances of monetary easing in November. AU/

