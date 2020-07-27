Euro jumps, dollar hurt by coronavirus spread

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, July 27 (Reuters) - The dollar tumbled to an almost two-year low against the euro on Monday on concerns about a growing number of coronavirus cases in the United States, and before the Federal Reserve this week is expected to confirm its commitment to rock bottom rates.

“It seems like we’re seeing the dollar lose its crown,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. “There are high expectations you’re going to see the Fed continue to signal that they’re prepared to do more at a longer run, and the U.S. economic recovery is not going to be anywhere near as smooth as what is unfolding in Europe.”

Florida on Sunday became the second state after California to overtake New York, the worst-hit state at the start of the U.S. novel coronavirus outbreak, according to a Reuters tally.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Sunday Republican coronavirus relief legislation will be made public on Monday and that he believes the party can move quickly with Democrats to hammer out their differences.

The Fed is expected to reiterate that it will keep rates near zero for years to come when it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

The euro EUR= was last up 0.87% at $1.1755, after earlier reaching $1.1763, the highest since September 2018.

The single currency may extend gains to $1.20 if the region is able to contain any resurgences of the coronavirus, Moya said.

“I think you’re going to see a steady amount of investment and market positioning going back to Europe, and that will provide some room for much more weakness here with the U.S. dollar,” he said.

The dollar index =USD fell 0.76% to 93.64. It earlier dipped to 93.60, the lowest since June 2018.

The safe haven Japanese yen also gained on concerns about deteriorating U.S.-China relations. Tensions rose after Washington last week ordered China's consulate in Houston to close, prompting Beijing to shutter the U.S. consulate in Chengdu.

The dollar fell 0.82% JPY= to 105.25 yen, the weakest since March 16.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 9:49AM (1349 GMT)

Description

RIC

Last

U.S. Close Previous Session

Pct Change

YTD Pct Change

High Bid

Low Bid

Euro/Dollar

EUR=

$1.1755

$1.1654

+0.87%

+4.86%

+1.1763

+1.1639

Dollar/Yen

JPY=

105.2500

106.1200

-0.82%

-3.32%

+106.1800

+105.2500

Euro/Yen

EURJPY=

123.76

123.70

+0.05%

+1.48%

+123.8700

+123.2200

Dollar/Swiss

CHF=

0.9206

0.9206

+0.00%

-4.88%

+0.9229

+0.9168

Sterling/Dollar

GBP=

1.2866

1.2789

+0.60%

-2.96%

+1.2877

+1.2783

Dollar/Canadian

CAD=

1.3379

1.3413

-0.25%

+3.03%

+1.3430

+1.3370

Australian/Dollar

AUD=

0.7143

0.7103

+0.56%

+1.74%

+0.7146

+0.7088

Euro/Swiss

EURCHF=

1.0824

1.0726

+0.91%

-0.26%

+1.0837

+1.0729

Euro/Sterling

EURGBP=

0.9136

0.9110

+0.29%

+8.06%

+0.9148

+0.9099

NZ Dollar/Dollar

NZD=

0.6686

0.6644

+0.63%

-0.74%

+0.6688

+0.6628

Dollar/Norway

NOK=

9.0852

9.1588

-0.80%

+3.49%

+9.1865

+9.0624

Euro/Norway

EURNOK=

10.6820

10.6760

+0.06%

+8.58%

+10.6985

+10.6325

Dollar/Sweden

SEK=

8.7333

8.8181

-0.35%

-6.57%

+8.8499

+8.7269

Euro/Sweden

EURSEK=

10.2670

10.3033

-0.35%

-1.93%

+10.3033

+10.2578

(Reporting By Karen Brettell)

((karen.brettell@thomsonreuters.com;))

