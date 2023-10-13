Euro industrial output up in August, but sharply down year-on-year

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production rose by more than expected in August, data showed on Friday, as factories made more consumer goods although overall output was down by more than 5% from a year earlier.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose by 0.6% month-on-month in August for a 5.1% year-on-year decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% monthly increase and a 3.5% decline from a year earlier.

The stronger than expected month-on-month numbers resulted from a 1.2% rebound in production of durable consumer goods, such as televisions or fridges, after a similar-sized decline in July.

Output of non-durable consumer goods, such as food or clothing, rose by 0.5% for a second consecutive month. Capital goods output ticked up by 0.3% after a sharp fall in July. Production of energy and intermediate goods, such as steel or glass, declined.

Compared with a year earlier, all types of production were some 5-7% lower, except for non-durable consumer goods, whose decline was 1.4%.

The IMF cut its estimates for euro zone growth earlier this week to 0.7% in 2023 and 1.2% in 2024, from July forecasts of 0.9% and 1.5%. expressing concerns about geopolitical fragmentation and a resurgence of inflation.

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

