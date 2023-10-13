News & Insights

Euro industrial output up in August, but sharply down year-on-year

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

October 13, 2023 — 05:00 am EDT

Written by Philip Blenkinsop for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Euro zone industrial production rose by more than expected in August, data showed on Friday, as factories made more consumer goods although overall output was down by more than 5% from a year earlier.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat said industrial production in the 20 countries sharing the euro rose by 0.6% month-on-month in August for a 5.1% year-on-year decline.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.1% monthly increase and a 3.5% decline from a year earlier.

The stronger than expected month-on-month numbers resulted from a 1.2% rebound in production of durable consumer goods, such as televisions or fridges, after a similar-sized decline in July.

Output of non-durable consumer goods, such as food or clothing, rose by 0.5% for a second consecutive month. Capital goods output ticked up by 0.3% after a sharp fall in July. Production of energy and intermediate goods, such as steel or glass, declined.

Compared with a year earlier, all types of production were some 5-7% lower, except for non-durable consumer goods, whose decline was 1.4%.

The IMF cut its estimates for euro zone growth earlier this week to 0.7% in 2023 and 1.2% in 2024, from July forecasts of 0.9% and 1.5%. expressing concerns about geopolitical fragmentation and a resurgence of inflation.

For Eurostat release, click on:

https://ec.europa.eu/eurostat/web/main/news/euro-indicators

(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop)

((philip.blenkinsop@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2869: @reutersPhilB;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.